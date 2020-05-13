Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced salons, barber shops, massage parlors and tattoo parlors can reopen on Friday.
During a livestreamed press conference, Reynolds lifted the restrictions on those businesses, with capacity restrictions and COVID-19 precautions. She noted that bars and casinos remain closed.
The state reported 17 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 306, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 377 new cases of COVID-19, putting the state total at 13,289 out of 85,719 Iowans tested.
There are 14 new cases in Pottawattamie County, according to the state COVID-19 website, the highest single-day total of the pandemic. There have been 105 confirmed cases in the county out of 1,382 individuals tested. Forty-eight county residents who contracted the disease have recovered and there has been two deaths. Pottawattamie County Public Health said Tuesday one person in the county is hospitalized with COVID-19.
Restaurants, retail establishments and gyms were allowed to reopen in the Council Bluffs area — and 77 counties statewide — earlier this month with capacity restrictions. Reynolds lifted restrictions, starting Friday, on those businesses in the 22 counties where the mitigation efforts had remained in place.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sara Reisetter encouraged Iowans to social distance and wear a mask when staying more than 6 feet away is not possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers further guidance:
"It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," the agency said on its website.
Reisetter said the Iowa Department of Public Health encourages any Iowan 65 or older or with health conditions to stay home as much as possible. She also noted that some residents not at risk will choose to stay home.
"Every Iowan needs to do what's best for them," she said.
At businesses, Reisetter said establishments need to be diligent about cleaning, offer hand sanitizing and washing options, display signs about social distancing and allow masks.
She said customers should not enter buildings if they're had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days or if they are not feeling well.
The proclamation from Reynolds extends the closures of bars, theaters, casinos, senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities, amusement parks and halls — including bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades — skating rinks, state parks, playgrounds and pools, along with a prohibition of door-to-door sales, until 11:59 p.m. on May 27.
Read the full proclamation at bit.ly/2WusxT2.
