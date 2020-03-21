Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately that provides additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic public health disaster.
The declaration suspends collection of penalties and interest on property taxes, limits evictions, allows restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go and allows government entities to hold public meetings electronically.
During a Friday livestreamed press conference, Reynolds said the moves will help “prevent an unnecessary level of disruption” to people’s lives, while assisting businesses impacted by COVID-19 and encouraging social distancing.
The proclamation:
• Temporarily suspends penalties and interest as it relates to the collection of property taxes until the end of this proclamation.
• Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.
• Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.
• Permits the sale of carryout, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.
• Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices.
• Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.
• The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan.
The state has 45 cases of novel coronavirus.
During the press conference, Iowa Workforce Development Executive Director Beth Townsend said the department is working to help people that have lost their job during the pandemic.
The department has waived a number of unemployment insurance requirements for individuals and businesses.
“We are seeing an unprecedented number of unemployment claims,” Townsend said. “It’s pretty staggering to see the number of claims we’re seeing.”
Townsend said as claims are processed the department is working to release the number of claims next week.
Jessica Dunker, president and chief executive of the Iowa Restaurant Association told the Sioux City Journal earlier this week that she expects to around 80,000 restaurant workers to file for unemployment in the aftermath of closing restaurants and bars to public use.
“We are the second-largest private-sector employer in the state of Iowa and we will need assistance,” Dunker said in an interview with the Journal. “If we receive no assistance, it would be likely that we would see 2,000 to 3,000 establishments fold under permanently.”
Reynolds said Friday she plans to put together an economic recover task force to “talk about how we stand back up this economy,” noting she’s looking at using some of the $20 million in emergency spending authorized by the Legislature to assist the food and beverage industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.