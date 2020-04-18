The 2019-20 school year is over for Iowa K-12 schools. The last day for local schools was March 16.
Because of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, “schools will not reopen for this school year,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday during her daily press conference on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state.
“As we look at what the data is telling us, I can’t tell you with certainty that early May will be the right time to do that,” she said. “We still haven’t actually peaked, at this point. We just are not going to be where we need to be by May 1 …”
School districts must continue with at-home learning until the end of the school year, Reynolds said.
Although the decision was anticipated by many, it also brought home just how historic the pandemic has become in its scope and its impact on the daily lives of most Americans.
“It is both unthinkable and inevitable,” said Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School, on the decision. “But we have been preparing for the governor’s declaration on the school closure for the year for some time now and feel ready to handle this situation. We will continue to do our distance learning that we implemented day one of the shutdown, and we are simply finishing the academic year earlier than previously expected.”
“I remained hopeful that we could return to school in May,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District. “At this time, however, it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community that we continue to practice social distancing and avoid large group gatherings until this pandemic is over.”
State officials understood the gravity of the decision to cancel the rest of the school year, said Ann Lebo, director of the Department of Education, who spoke during the governor’s press conference.
“Closing schools is not an easy decision, but we also think it’s necessary for the safety of those we serve,” she said.
Activities and sports will also be cancelled for the rest of the year, Lebo said.
“We’ll have more information by June 1 on summer sports,” she said.
Schools that continue distance learning will not have to make up missed instructional time, Lebo said.
Council Bluffs will continue to offer opportunities for students to meet online with teachers and engage in learning activities through the final day of the school year on May 28, Murillo said.
“We will also finalize plans for seniors, who are eager to know about credits and graduation,” she said. “The high school administrators have been discussing with seniors ways to commemorate the end of their senior year, including options for a graduation ceremony.”
The district will continue to hand out meals at the same sites for the rest of the year, according to Lisa Stewart, director of Nutrition Services.
“We know there are families thinking that other families need the meals more than they do,” she said. “However, we want people to know there are plenty of nutritious meals, all of which include all of the five food groups, including fresh fruit and vegetables.”
The district’s summer meal program will begin on May 29 — the first day following the last day of school.
Council Bluffs still plans to offer summer programming, Murillo said.
“We will be ready to provide summer learning experiences for students but are awaiting guidance from the governor to determine whether the program will be offered in person or online,” she said.
Lewis Central Community School District will stay the course but also add new opportunities, Superintendent Eric Knost said in a letter to Lewis Central staff and families.
“At this time, we will continue with our current plan of action, including learning opportunities and teacher/staff connections for all students,” he said. “However, please know that next Monday, our Board of Education will be addressing a resolution pertaining to the COVID-19 school closures. Per the governor’s action, this resolution will temporarily suspend our graduation requirements, and it will permit the completion and graduation for any 2020 senior who was on track to graduate prior to this year’s third trimester.”
“Additionally, plans are in place to begin providing the rest of our high school students optional new learning opportunities that will allow them a compacted path to recover credit for their third trimester classes,” Knost continued. “Thank you for your patience as we finalize these plans based upon our guidance from the Department of Education. You should expect more detailed information from Dr. Beyenhof in the coming days.”
The administration’s hearts “are especially with our seniors,” Knost said. “We know this should be a special time filled with gatherings, togetherness and events, and we cannot adequately express our sorrow for your altered senior year … Please know, even though our ability to gather in large numbers does not exist, we are intent on trying everything possible to give our seniors some version of a graduation ceremony that will comply with the governor’s guidelines.”
St. Albert Catholic Schools will continue to offer required, for-credit courses for the rest of the year, said JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations.
“We knew that there could be a possibility of not returning this school year and have been trying to prepare for that,” she said. “Unfortunately, there is no way to replace the memories our students and staff will miss … but we are hopeful that we can make some events happen in person. As soon as we know that restrictions have been lifted, we are hopeful to give the Class of 2020 a graduation ceremony.”
Heartland’s last official day of school will be May 15, Gray said. Assignments will be due each Friday, with final assignments due May 20, and teachers will work on grades on May 21-22. At this point, prom and graduation are postponed but not cancelled, he said.
St. Albert’s school year is scheduled to end on May 22. Lewis Central’s isn’t scheduled to end until June 2, according to the district calendar.
School districts are required to submit Return-to-Learn plans by July 1, which should include any summer school programs they still plan to offer and plans for this fall, Lebo said.
The state restriction barring public schools from starting a new school year before Aug. 23 will be suspended for this year, she said.
Lebo said she did not have any data on the participation rate for voluntary at-home learning. However, school districts will have to decide how to evaluate that.
“We’re all going to have some significant disruptions to address in the fall,” she said.
