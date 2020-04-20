“Americans are up against a rare and deadly flu strain.”
"The 1918 Spanish Flu killed 6,116 in Iowa, and this one may be worse.”
"You have to take drastic steps in dealing with drastic illness.”
These fearful words sound all too familiar and timely, but they’re actually from the news headlines 44 years ago.
In January 1976, a number of soldiers at Fort Dix, New Jersey, complained of a respiratory illness. One died. The Centers for Disease Control discovered the cause to be Swine Influenza A, a virus related to that responsible for the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, which had killed as many as 100 million people worldwide.
Within days of being informed of the outbreak of a deadly virus, which had been dormant for nearly 50 years, President Gerald Ford announced bold plans for the largest immunization program in history. Terming it a public health emergency and asserting that gambling with the flu is gambling with human life, the president asked Congress to provide $135 million dollars to produce 215 million doses of vaccine so every American could be inoculated within six months, at no charge.
This was not the first infectious disease to concern Council Bluffs, and the isolation being practiced today has long been recognized as a barrier to spreading the infection. The city’s early hospitals did not want patients with contagious diseases, so a “pest house” was established on a farm near Mynster Springs, and later in a two-story frame house at 123 Oak St. Operated by the city and financed by the county, the house held patients with diphtheria, small pox, and scarlet fever. Some scarlet fever patients were quarantined at home, with a yellow sign posted outside isolating those within.
Social isolation became the norm when the Spanish Flu hit Iowa in 1918. The Board of Deans ordered, among other things, segregation of men from women at Iowa State. In Council Bluffs, city council meetings were canceled, as well as club meetings and other social gatherings.
Movie houses and swimming pools became off limits when the number of polio cases in Iowa soared from eight in 1951 to 138 in 1952. Local doctors worked nonstop, as fears rose of insufficient availability of iron lungs for the increasing volume of patients. The school board considered closing schools, but pediatrician Dr. George Klok noted this would require the city to enforce a stay-at-home rule: “As long as the youngsters are out playing with other children in the neighborhood, they might as well be at school.” The Department of Health recommended just curtailing extracurricular activities.
Ford’s plan for mass inoculation was not new. When Dr. Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine became available in 1955, the Council Bluffs school system planned to administer it for free to all first and second grade students. In 1962, 11 sites were chosen in the county to provide the Sabin oral polio vaccine to everyone over the age of 3 months. Measles, once thought virtually inevitable during childhood, dropped dramatically following development of a vaccine in 1963. The shot was administered at the doctor’s office by a child’s pediatrician. In 1968, government public health officials decided to eradicate the disease entirely with a mass public immunization program. The vaccine was administered at no charge to children under the age of 15 at five Council Bluffs schools.
Despite the isolation, quarantines and cancellations common with prior infectious disease outbreaks, these weren’t the thrust in 1976. The plan that time was for a preemptive strike — to get virtually every American inoculated in advance before the swine flu had a chance to take hold. Government health officials and most of the nation’s top medical establishment were solidly behind the program, noting it’s better to be safe than sorry: “Since the science and capability exists to pull off the mass inoculation it would be foolhardy not to do it." Medical World News wrote that whether the mass inoculation will be a success or not, it marked a major turning point in preventive medicine in this country: “The American attitude toward influenza will never be the same again.” Though critics were few, they were there, pointing to the huge price tag of the project and noting the flu had thus far claimed just one life.
The program moved forward, but was beset with delays over questions of potential blame falling to the manufacturers should the vaccine result in unforeseen liability claims. Eventually, the government offered indemnity to vaccine manufacturers. Now months behind schedule, the goal was to have nearly every American vaccinated by the end of November. While awaiting the vaccine, the state hygienic laboratory set up a state-wide surveillance program to provide early warning of any outbreak in Iowa. The University of Iowa’s plan to vaccinate all students at registration was scrapped when the 20,000 doses requested didn’t arrive in time.
The program was promoted heavily. A Gallup poll in September reported 93% of Americans had heard of the plan with just 17% expressing skepticism. Federal, state and local public health authorities publicized the plan with the motto, “Roll up your sleeve, America.” Daily Nonpareil editorials encouraged everyone to get the shots, not just for personal and community health, but also for economics, noting, “No breadwinner should go without protection. Illness means lost time, which adds up to lost production.” Social Security check mailings included warnings about the possible flu epidemic. Ford and his family received their immunizations on live television.
Council Bluffs received its first shipment in October. Then-City Health Director Richard Biondi announced clinics at Woodrow Wilson Junior High, Lewis Central, and Oakland Elementary Schools, with Iowa Western Community College, Glenwood High School, and the Malvern Community Building to follow. Other sites would be added as needed. For convenience, people could clip and fill out the short registration form printed in the Nonpareil and bring it with them to the clinics which were open from 7 a.m. well into the evening. There was no charge for the inoculation.
The initial response of the public was good and the CDC reported the program was going well with no adverse effects reported. Three days later, three elderly Pittsburgh residents died of heart attacks after receiving the vaccine. Though the deaths were dismissed as unrelated to the immunizations, a degree of public suspicion was aroused, made worse by reports trickling in from several states of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a type of paralysis, affecting vaccinated patients. A one-month suspension of the inoculations was ordered by the CDC on Dec. 16, resulting in cancellations of a planned clinic at Midlands Mall and Our Queen of Apostles Church.
Though the Swine Flu shot was never conclusively linked to any adverse effects, the program was not reinstated. Almost 12 months after the initial outbreak, no more fatalities from the flu had occurred, and the plan’s chief proponent, Ford, was no longer president, having lost the election to Jimmy Carter on Nov. 2. Critics claimed the government feared a mass panic about the flu, but instead created a mass panic about the vaccinations. By April 1977, health experts acknowledged that the swine flu program was a “disastrous experience” that created more problems than it solved by fostering a loss of credibility and confidence in public health programs initiated by the government.
It’s far too early to know how the current COVID-19 pandemic will end and how extensive the damages will be. It’s been said, however, that the best prophet of the future is the past. Our history suggests Council Bluffs and the nation will ultimately emerge from all of this stronger than ever, with the promise of a bright future fully intact.
— The Historical and Preservation Society can be reached at information@TheHistoricalSociety.org.
