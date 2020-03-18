The Omaha-based Salvation Army Western Division is working to help the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro community as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army’s food pantry operation at the Burrows Center, 6101 NW Radial Highway in Omaha, has prepared to help greater numbers of people in need of assistance. Major Adam Moore said staff there has been pre-packaging pantry orders into boxes in order to help mitigate any potential virus spread.
Moore said the food packages should support a family of three for two to four days. Anyone in need is welcome to pick up a food box at the Burrows Center between 9 and 11 a.m. and again from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
While Moore said the food boxes are currently only available at the Burrows Center because of its central location. Council Bluffs residents who aren’t able to get to the Omaha should call the Salvation Army’s Council Bluffs office at 712-328-2088 to check on additional assistance options.
In addition to the currently available food boxes, in collaboration with its community partners, the Salvation Army is preparing to participate in mobile food distribution efforts this week to assist children and families affected by school closures. An effort is underway to help the thousands of children in the metro area who rely on free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches for daily meals.
Moore underscored the fact that the Salvation Army’s social services staff has a plan in place to provide additional support for longer-term, community-wide needs — especially for families that are facing temporary layoffs and other financial impacts due to economic-related COVID-19 developments. The additional support would include assisting people with paying their monthly bills, utilities and rent.
“The Salvation Army is always there in times of trial affecting more than our most marginal residents,” Moore said. “It’s estimated that 75% of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck. The fallout from COVID-19 is going to affect people who have not needed help before.”
