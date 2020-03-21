To help address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Omaha-based Salvation Army Western Division — which includes Council Bluffs — has already stepped up local food pantry operations, entered into a collaboration with community partners on mobile food distribution to serve food-insecure children and enhanced its material-services assistance efforts.
These efforts are all above and beyond the usual scope and pace of the division’s year-round human-services operations, and the number of people now needing assistance is growing, Salvation Army officials said Friday.
The division is “grateful” to its many donors in the metro are who “make possible the work that it does every day,” a press release stated.”
Now, the division is renewing the call for donor support as it continues to expand its daily operations — and anticipates the need for even more expansion in order to serve new community needs as they arise.
“We have been thoughtfully and prayerfully determining how we can best serve the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro community,” Maj. Greg Thompson, divisional commander, said in a release. “As the community-wide pandemic response unfolds, our focus will be on serving the long-term basic needs of our most vulnerable neighbors in the metro.
“We anticipate that the number of people seeking our services will increase even more in the near term, especially among area residents experiencing job layoffs and financial uncertainties.”
Thompson announced the creation of a new relief fund dedicated specifically to supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to assist the metro community as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions to this fund can be made either online by clicking the ‘donate’ button on this webpage — centralusa.salvationarmy.org/omaha/the-salvation-army-of-omaha-covid-19-relief-fund — or via check; checks may be written out to: The Salvation Army Western Division, COVID-19 Relief Fund, 10755 Burt St., Omaha, NE 68114.
Donations to this fund will be designated specifically to cover basic needs expenses — helping those in need with everything from food to utility bill assistance to rent payments and more.
“The Omaha-Council Bluffs metro is an amazingly generous community, especially when it comes to supporting the human needs of the neighbors we serve,” Thompson said. “We assure donors and all our stakeholders that we will continue to strive to serve every person in need, unconditionally, in the weeks and months ahead.”
Questions concerning donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund can be directed to Executive Director of Development Jeff Beckman at jeff.beckman@usc.salvationarmy.org.
