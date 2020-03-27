Two area school districts have announced changes in their arrangements for providing meals during the current school closures.
Lewis Central Community School District has added four more pickup sites for its food distributions. Meals are handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays, with students receiving two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and three breakfasts and three lunches on Wednesdays.
Pickup sites now include the following:
• Chapel Ridge Apartments — pickup from 10:30 to 11 a.m., 4506 Chapel Ridge Lane
• Valley View Estates — pickup from 10:30 to 11 a.m., 720 Valley View Drive
• The Grove at Council Bluffs (formerly Bluffs Acres) — pickup from 11:30 a.m. to noon, 3200 Chippewa Lane
• Kreft Primary School — pickup from noon to 12:30 p.m., 3206 Renner Drive
Beginning Monday, Riverside Community School District will distribute a week’s worth of fully reimbursable breakfasts and lunches on each Monday at the following sites:
• Oakland Elementary School — 9 to 11 a.m., Door F (east door on north side)
• Riverside Middle-High School — 9 to 11 a.m., front doors
• Carson Elementary School — 9 to 11 a.m., Door C on west side
• Macedonia Post Office — 9 to 11 a.m., Main street at school van
The next distribution date will be April 6. For home delivery, call 712-249-7312
