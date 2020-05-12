Local schools are starting to prepare for the end of the official and partly virtual school year.
Heartland Christian School and Lewis Central Community Schools will end a little earlier than scheduled, while Council Bluffs Community Schools and St. Albert Catholic Schools will finish on the dates originally planned.
This Friday will be the last day of school for students at Heartland Christian School. The school originally planned to end its final term with a half-day on May 20.
“We ended the schoolyear two and a half days early this year due to the shutdown,” said Executive Director Larry Gray. “As you know, we immediately went into a required distance learning from day one. So our teachers, students and parents have been dedicated, committed and working hard to continue education through the entire shutdown.
“The need for virtual instruction did not influence our decision,” Gray said. “We simply wanted to change so that our students would be encouraged to keep working hard and turning in assignments, to relieve teachers sooner when it comes to distance learning planning and to give our parents a much-needed start to their summer vacation.”
Heartland Christian will follow up with an outdoor graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on June 6 at the school. Prom has been rescheduled for July 18, depending on social distancing requirements at that time.
The school is scheduled to start its fall term on Aug. 20.
Lewis Central will end on May 29 instead of June 2, cutting two days off the end of the school year but fulfilling the required number of hours. However, teachers will continue to follow up with students on learning materials already released, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
It won’t change the number of days for teachers, Knost said.
“Our contracted dates with teachers will go through June 5,” he said. “May 29 will simply be the last day our teachers push out learning opportunities for our students. Obviously, we cannot have final exams under this scenario.”
St. Albert Catholic Schools will finish school on May 22 as planned and start its fall term on Aug. 24.
Council Bluffs Community School District, which will end its year on May 28, has designated times and dates for students to pick up any personal items they may have left at school on March 16, when they didn’t know the school would remain closed until summer break, according to an update Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent to families last week. For elementary students, the times are as follows:
• Grades PreK through first — 1:30-4:30 p.m., May 18
• Grades 2-3 — 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 19
• Grades 4-5 — 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 20
Principals will communicate with the families of older students regarding times for their schools.
Students can keep their Chromebooks over the summer if they plan to return to school in the district this fall, the message stated. However, if not, they need to drop it off at the Technology Service Center, 801 S. 16th St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays by May 28.
Report cards for students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be emailed to parents by May 29. Those who would like paper copies should call 712-328-6446 and leave a message including the child’s name, grade and school. Reports will be mailed in June.
Parents are asked to verify their children’s registration for next year online and update any information that is out of date. If you have moved, please contact the school directly. To register your child for kindergarten, please use the form on the district’s website at cb-schools.org.
District officials are ironing out a Return to Learn plan, including safety measures to put in place, that will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education this summer. The district will provide an update on it by the end of June, Murillo’s message stated. The fall term will begin on Aug. 24.
