With another extension to school closures comes another set of materials for students to work on at home.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday ordered schools to stay closed through April. Council Bluffs Community School District, Heartland Christian School and St. Albert Catholic Schools will be closed during April and reopen on May 4, unless further restrictions are announced by the governor. Lewis Central Community Schools will also remain closed throughout April but has not announced when it will resume classes.
Council Bluffs will continue to offer materials and online resources for students to work on, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in a letter emailed to parents Monday morning.
“Based on guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, our district, like most Iowa districts, will continue to implement voluntary learning opportunities rather than required educational services,” the letter stated. “While student completion of the recommended material is not required at this time, it will keep your child in a routine of learning and prepare them to pick up where they left off before we closed. Our Voluntary At Home Learning website continues to be updated regularly with new activities for students, so please take time to visit it at cb-schools.org/at-home-learning.”
School districts that offer an at-home learning program during the closure, either voluntary or required, will not have to make up the instructional time, according to the Iowa Department of Education. In addition, students should be able to advance to the next grade.
“Administrators are working on a plan to ensure students receive credit for coursework completed during semester two,” a “Frequently Asked Questions” attachment to the letter from Murillo stated.
“More regular interactions will begin on Tuesday, April 7 and continue until we can hopefully reopen school on Monday, May 4, 2020,” the letter stated. “This contact may be initiated via Google Hangout Meet, district Gmail, Google Hangout Phone or Google Chat. Some teachers are continuing to connect with parents on social media platforms as well.”
Teacher-student contact may continue through spring break, April 9-13, except on April 10, which is a federal holiday, the letter stated.
To discontinue communication from teachers, contact the Help Desk at helpdesk@cbcsd.org. Families without internet access should call the school district’s technology department at 712-396-2633.
Heartland Christian is also practicing distance learning, according to Executive Director Larry Gray. Teachers prepared packets of materials, and parents pick them up at designated times.
“Our distance learning is mandatory K-12th grade for students to receive grades and credits for completed work towards grade advancement and credits toward graduation,” Gray said. “The program is going well with minimal complaints, and we will continue the program as long as we are in the midst of a shutdown.”
The school uses Zoom, Google Hangout and video to reach out to students and offers a drop box for hard copy drop-off.
St. Albert said it would update its learning plan and continue to offer at-home learning opportunities.
Lewis Central said it would continue at-home learning and consider whether to apply for approval to provide for-credit instruction.
