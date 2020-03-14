Council Bluffs Community Schools will not close next week, district officials announced Friday.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo cited a statement by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during a live-streamed press conference Friday afternoon that the Iowa Department of Public Health does not recommend closing schools at this time.
“At this point, we have not yet recognized community spread in Iowa,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state public health medical director and epidemiologist, said during the press conference.
Widespread school closings now might produce a spike later on, Pedati said.
“We want to avoid having a spike that (overloads) our public health system,” she said.
The guidance of the state and local public health departments played a substantial role in the district’s decision, Murillo said.
“What we’re trying to do is really follow our state departments of public health and education,” she said. “We want to make sure we are mitigating the spread and the spike. As a school district, we certainly want to make sure that we’re doing everything in line with their direction.”
Lewis Central Community Schools made the same choice, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. He said with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education all recommending against closing, he felt confident that it was the right choice.
The decision was also consistent with the conclusion of the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force, which met for several hours Friday and has been meeting frequently to develop response plans. The task force includes officials from Pottawattamie County, including those from Pottawattamie County Public Health, elective offices and administration; the City of Council Bluffs; local schools and local health systems.
The announcement may not have been what many people expected, since most metro area schools closed Friday and will remain closed next week. However, unlike Omaha schools, Council Bluffs schools are not scheduled to have a break next week. Heartland Christian School is slated to have Monday and Tuesday off, but none of the Council Bluffs schools will have their official spring breaks until April 9.
Murillo said the district is prepared to close schools if and when local conditions warrant it.
“We are asking parents to be prepared for a potential school closure at some time if advised,” she said in a letter to parents. “Working in collaboration with local and state health officials, the Council Bluffs Community School District will continue to be diligent in considering what action steps to take to safeguard students and staff.”
Kids & Company will also remain open, as long as the schools do, the letter stated.
“However, if the district closes for the purposes of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Kids & Company will also close,” the letter said.
The district will restrict large events, visitors and use of school buildings by community members, Murillo said. Effective immediately, large, nonessential school events that include parents and others will be canceled or postponed.
“Beginning today, school facilities will no longer be available for community use,” she said in the letter. “Any non-district event scheduled to be hosted on school grounds will be canceled or moved. Please contact the hosting organization for updates on any non-district or non-school events.”
Travel will also be restricted, the letter stated.
“There will be no school-related travel outside the school district by students and staff members until further notice. School field trips will be suspended until further notice.”
The school will disinfect high-touch areas regularly and conduct deep cleanings every weekend, Murillo said.
The school district reminded people to cover their coughs and sneezes, wash their hands often (for at least 20 seconds); use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with sick people; get plenty of rest; drink plenty of water; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The task force also recommended that elderly people and those with underlying conditions avoid large crowds.
Concern has been growing since a Council Bluffs woman tested positive for COVID-19, as Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant announced on March 9. The patient, between the ages of 41 and 60, had traveled to California and developed symptoms after she returned. At last report, the woman was in stable condition in self-quarantine at her home.
There have been multiple cases in Omaha.
Iowa Western Community College has canceled all classes for next week because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the college announced Friday morning.
“Following spring break and beginning March 30, most classes will be taught remotely in an online environment and not in person” for the rest of the semester, a press release from the college stated. “The college, including our housing units, will remain open. We encourage our students to return home, if possible.”
Moving off campus might allow students to stay farther away from other people, the press release stated.
“For those students who are unable to go home, we will continue to support our students in our housing units.”
Faculty and staff will continue to work, and facilities will remain open — including the cyber-library, although services and hours may be limited. Advising will continue but may be done remotely.
Some career and technical education programs will continue to meet in a face-to-face lab environment, the the college said. For those classes, cleaning staff will be asked to do more daily sanitizing.
The Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center will be closed until further notice. All events at the Arts Center are canceled until after April 30.
Students should check the college’s website (iwcc.edu) and their email for routine messages on this topic. Also, the college has created a special email account for people to submit questions regarding course delivery. That address is coursequestions@iwcc.edu.
