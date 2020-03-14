Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BEFORE 11 AM. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING MAINLY 1 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&