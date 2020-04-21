On Monday, Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president became the latest thing to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college was planning to hold public forums at three different locations Wednesday to collect input on what the search committee should look for in the college’s next president. Current President Dan Kinney has notified the board that he intends to step down Dec. 31, after initially announcing he’d retire on Aug. 31.
During the Iowa Western Board of Trustees meeting Monday, President Brent Siegrist announced that the forums would be postponed until June 10. Sesssions will be held in Council Bluffs, Clarinda and either Harlan or Atlantic on that day, he said.
Siegrist doesn’t think the delay will be a problem, however.
“We still have plenty of time to collect applications,” he said.
Applications will probably be accepted until sometime in September, Siegrist said.
Meanwhile, he is recruiting people to represent the faculty, staff, administration, student body and communities served by Iowa Western on the search committee. Siegrist, Vice President Connie Hornbeck, Dr. John Marshall and Stan Sibley will represent the board on the committee.
“We want to have all the communities represented,” he said.
The full committee, which will have 16 to 20 members, will hold its first meeting on June 11, Siegrist said.
The Association of Community College Trustees’ ACCT Searches group will screen applications for the board. The committee will review confidential application packages, interview semifinalists and recommend finalists to the board for further consideration. The board will interview the final candidates, and all finalists will participate in open forums at Iowa Western, probably in early November. A search consultant from ACCT Searches will facilitate the forums, and forms will be provided for feedback.
Members of the public can provide input through a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/iowa-western-cc-presidential-search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.