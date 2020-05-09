Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...HARRISON, SHELBY, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, MONONA, POTTAWATTAMIE, PAGE AND FREMONT COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&