Pottawattamie County announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, seven Council Bluffs residents and an Oakland resident.
All eight are self-isolating at home, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 80. Of those cases, there have been two deaths, 42 individuals are self-isolating, one is hospitalized and 35 have recovered.
The state has revamped coronavirus.iowa.gov with numbers that are more up to date than the site previously had. Because of this, the state numbers listed on the site will likely be ahead of the county numbers until Pottawattamie County Public Health puts out an update around 2 p.m. each day, according to Matt Wyant with the county health department.
Wyant explained that some private labs contact the county directly with positive results, while State Hygienic Lab test results start at the state level and are reported to the county.
"There are a couple of different information streams coming in different ways," Wyant said.
The state COVID-19 dashboard contains total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted and Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
Iowa processed its most coronavirus tests in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began, health officials reported Friday as the state allowed some businesses in its largest metropolitan areas to reopen.
The state's coronavirus website reported that 3,809 tests were conducted Thursday and that 403 of them, or less than 11%, were positive. It was the lowest daily rate of positive tests in a month, following a week of steady decline, Iowa's data showed.
The state reported Friday that 12 more people had died from COVID-19, bringing the state's official death toll to 243. A slight increase of 417 people were hospitalized, including more than 100 who were fighting for their lives on ventilators.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has touted the state's increased testing capacity as a reason she felt comfortable lifting some restrictions that were intended to stop the spread. So has Vice President Mike Pence, who was visiting Des Moines to encourage churches to reopen responsibly.
Reynolds promised that the TestIowa program launched last month would be able to test 3,000 people per day on top of the 1,000 to 2,000 the state was already testing.
The program hasn’t met that benchmark, but it’s not clear how far short it is falling because the state hasn’t released that data. More than 331,000 residents have taken TestIowa's assessment, which requires the release of personal contact and health information, but a tiny fraction have actually gotten tested at drive-thru sites.
Former Gov. Chet Culver sent a letter to Reynolds asking for an independent audit of TestIowa, including to determine whether the tests are reliable.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said: "Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
- Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
