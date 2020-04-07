Members of Youth Leadership Council Bluffs wrote messages to health care workers at CHI Health Mercy and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospitals as well as the main fire station Tuesday to express their support.
Fifteen students from Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Treynor High Schools went to work with some chalk and wrote words of encouragement on the sidewalks, according to Lori Shields of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, who works with them. The sites gave them plenty of room to spread out.
“Thank you,” “stay strong” and “not all heroes wear capes — some wear scrubs” were a few of the messages.
No doubt many others would agree with them.
Candace White, an emergency room nurse at Mercy, stepped out for some fresh air as the students were writing their positive messages in chalk. She thought it looked fun on such a beautiful afternoon.
“I wanted to join them,” she said with a laugh. “But they were doing such a good job, so I just stood back and watched.”
White said it’s heartwarming to see the community rally around Council Bluffs’ health care workers during these trying times.
“It’s just so nice,” she said. “It makes us feel good. We’re tired — we put in a lot of hours. But this kind of stuff — just every day something new — somebody’s putting something together to make us smile, and it feels really good that people are thinking about us, too.
“There’s a positive in every negative, and that’s what we look for every day,” White said. “And right now, everyone needs to think about that. We’re in it together, and we’ll figure it out.”
It was a special project for the Youth Leadership group and not one of their required activities, said Shields.
“I had reached out to them and asked them for ways they could make a difference,” said Lori Shields of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, who works with the group. “I gave them the same suggestions that had been given to me.”
Students apply for the Youth Leadership Council Bluffs program during their sophomore year in high school and must also complete an interview with several community members, Shields said. Thirty students are chosen and participate when they are juniors.
