With U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for ethanol producers to move forward with the production of hand sanitizer, the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant in Council Bluffs has started blending the much sought after sanitizer.
The problem, said Justin Schultz, SIRE regulatory manager, is a lack of bottles in which to package the sanitizer.
“We’ve batched two loads — about 400 gallons — of sanitizer in totes, but all I have is 20 1-gallon bottles,” he said. Those bottles have been sanitized and were to be filled. Schultz said it takes about two hours to make a tote of sanitizer and about 30 seconds to fill a gallon jug.
He said he is expecting delivery of 5,300 1-gallon bottles, more than 2,000 half-gallon bottles and a supply of 4-ounce bottles later this week.
Schultz said SIRE contracted with Pottawattamie County through the county’s Health Department to provide 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer at SIRE’s cost. The 5,000 gallons will be distributed to city offices, county offices, hospitals and first responders.
“We have a limited number of 4-ounce bottles,” Schultz said. “When we get to filling them, the cost will likely be about $4 each, which is mostly the cost of the bottle.”
Until bottles become available, he said that if hospitals have empty hand sanitizer bottles, SIRE will fill them. Sire currently has a limited quantity of hand sanitizer that it will donate to hospitals.
“When that supply is depleted,” Schultz said, “we will sell to them at our cost.”
Hospitals and nursing homes are desperately searching for hand sanitizer, and ethanol plants that can make large batches of its main ingredient, alcohol, have offered to help.
The FDA has stringent production standards designed to protect the quality of medicines, food ingredients and dietary supplements, and it prohibited many ethanol plants from using their alcohol which didn’t meet high quality specifications for use in drugs or beverages.
Under the latest FDA guidelines announced Friday, ethanol made at plants that produce fuel ethanol can be used if it contains no additional additives or chemicals from the plants and they can ensure water purity and proper sanitation of equipment. The FDA said it will consider each plant on an individual basis and grant approval only if a plant meets quality control specifications.
“To FDA’s credit they did take to heart some of the concerns that were being raised by the industry and made some slight changes and modest tweaks to their guidance and I think that’s really helped open the door for our producers,” said Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, a national ethanol producer trade group.
He said 15 to 20 ethanol plants have already responded to the new FDA rules and are making alcohol for hand sanitizer and more are expected to join.
“They just want to do their part to help fight the virus,” Cooper said.
Green Plains Inc. which owns 13 ethanol plants nationwide, has provided alcohol from its York, Nebraska plant, said CEO Todd Becker.
“We’re shipping that now to customers in the United States for use in hand sanitizer including donations we’ve made to the state of Nebraska and they’ve already made hand sanitizer out of it for the department of corrections and other state agencies,” he said.
The FDA refused the industry’s request to allow alcohol to be used without a bitter additive that makes it undrinkable. The FDA insists this step is “critical” because of cases of poisoning, sometimes fatal, among young children who have accidentally ingested hand sanitizers.
— David Pitt of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.