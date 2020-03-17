St. Albert Catholic Schools, along with other Catholic schools in the Diocese of Des Moines, will be closed through April 13, according to a message sent to parents Monday by the diocese and shared by St. Albert Tuesday morning.
The closure includes all educational programming, child care, athletics and other co-curricular activities.
“We are taking these steps in alignment with Gov. Reynolds recommendation as a way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in our communities,” the message stated. “We stress that this is a time to stay at home, not spend time in the mall or movies, so we can do our best to mitigate any further spread of this virus.”
Schools will send out details on how their students can continue their education during the closure.
“Continuing the education process is important for your children and will help them to feel a sense of normalcy in this time,” the message stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.