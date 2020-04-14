Beginning today, students at St. Albert Catholic Schools will again have required homework.
The school system is starting a new at-home learning program that will be required for students.
“St. Albert Catholic Schools, along with the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Des Moines, will be following a required track for all students — prekindergarten through grade 12 — so all students will be earning grades and credit for the duration of the closure,” St. Albert said in a press release. “This determination has been made after recommendations from the Council Bluffs Area Board of Catholic Education, St. Albert Catholic Schools and the Diocese of Des Moines.”
St. Albert wanted to maintain its academic rigor “to provide students with (an) opportunity for continued educational growth and development,” said JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations.
“Our school system is known for providing academic opportunities to our students beginning in our early childhood programs,” she said.
Lessons will draw from various online materials approved by St. Albert, the press released stated.
Heartland Christian is also providing for-credit instruction, Executive Director Larry Gray said when the extension was announced.
“Our distance learning is mandatory K-12th grade for students to receive grades and credits for completed work towards grade advancement and credits toward graduation,” he said.
The school uses Zoom, Google Hangout and video to reach out to students Gray said. Teachers also prepare packets of materials for parents to pick up.
“The program is going well with minimal complaints, and we will continue the program as long as we are in the midst of a shutdown,” he said.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are continuing to offer voluntary noncredit distance learning opportunities.
“In order to be approved for a ‘required participation’ model, school districts have to support a format that would be equal to what we were offering to all students before we were closed,” Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost said in a letter to staff and families last week. “Lewis Central CSD and the vast majority of other districts in Iowa are simply not capable of emulating our traditional school rigor with all the needed assurances of equal opportunities for student engagement in these current conditions.”
“Additionally, while we have many families capable of focusing on our current enrichment learning opportunities, we are also aware of families who are focused primarily on surviving,” he wrote. “These are trying times for so many, and for a multitude of reasons there are people who are struggling. The social and emotional needs of many families are paramount right now, and it’s more than complicated to figure out what school needs to look like in a home setting.”
“Regardless, as we stay the current course, we plan to be there for all students and families to the best of our abilities, and we will do everything imaginable to ensure an effective transition back to normalcy,” Knost continued. “Also, if our schools were to be closed for the remainder of the year, we hope to fine-tune a plan to provide additional optional learning opportunities for our high school students who may be interested in credit recovery for trimester 3. We have asked for the state’s blessing on this idea and, if granted, more information and details will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.”
Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo encouraged parents to have students take advantage of the materials available for voluntary at-home learning.
“While student completion of the recommended material is not required at this time, it will keep your child in a routine of learning and prepare them to pick up where they left off before we closed,” she said. “Our voluntary at-home learning website continues to be updated regularly with new activities for students, so please take time to visit it at cb-schools.org/at-home-learning.”
“Our district curriculum specialists will adjust the curriculum so that students have every opportunity when we return to school to learn the standards required for their grade level and for each subject,” Murillo continued. “This will allow students to move to the next grade level, even if we are not able to return to school this year. Specific guidance will be provided at the end of the month separately to seniors who are preparing for graduation.”
Links to information and hotlines can be found on the district’s website at cb-schools.org.
