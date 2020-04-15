The Iowa Department of Public Health announced today it has been notified of four deaths connected to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The IDPH also announced 96 additional positive cases for a total of 1,995 positive cases.
The additional four deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
The state has not yet released which counties saw the additional positive cases.
There have been additional 407 negative tests for a total of 17,874 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, 171 Iowans are hospitalized, and 908 Iowans have recovered.
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
