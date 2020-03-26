Officials have confirmed the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced an addition 34 positive cases Thursday afternoon, including the third local case. The patient is a Council Bluffs woman between 41 and 60 years old, according to Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant.
Additionally, an adult between 41 and 60 years old and an adult between 61 and 80 years old have tested positive in Page and Monona Counties, respectively.
Wyant said both the Council Bluffs woman and Page County patient were part of a group that recently went on a cruise. He did not know if the Monona County patient was part of the cruise. The Council Bluffs woman self-quarantined after returning to the area on March 16.
"Compliments to them that they heeded that advice," said Wyant, who wasn't sure what countries the cruise group traveled to.
The Council Bluffs woman was tested by the State Hygenic Lab and remains in self-quarantine at home. Wyant was unsure if all members of the cruise have been tested, noting that would be left to local health care providers and the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county does not have testing capability. If and when that happens will be decided at the state level, Wyant said.
There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The Page County patient is recovering at home in isolation, according to Page County Public Health. An investigation into the case by Page County Public Health was completed on March 25.
Any individuals who have come into close contact with the cruise individuals has been advised to go into self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms, officials said.
“While this is Page County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman.
The first Pottawattamie County case, a Council Bluffs woman age 41 to 60, is now symptom-free and out of self-quarantine. She was tested for the new coronavirus at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and had been in self-isolation since March 7. State and federal health guidelines say that people should stay home until their illness decreases, at least seven days from symptom onset, and then for three fever-free days.
The second confirmed case in Pottawattamie County, a Neola man between the ages of 61 and 80, remained in stable condition, quarantined at UNMC, as of Tuesday, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
- This story, which includes reporting by The Shenandoah Valley News, is developing.
