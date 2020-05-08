Campgrounds across the state and locally will reopen today, with restrictions.
Pottawattamie County Conservation said Thursday campgrounds at Arrowhead Park in Neola, Botna Bend Park in Hancock and Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek will reopen at 6 a.m. today on a first come, first served basis.
The campgrounds are available only to campers with self-contained restroom units. All pit latrines, modern restrooms, shower houses, and playgrounds will remain closed, the conservation department said.
The department said park visitors and campers are expected to maintain proper physical distancing (at least 6 feet of separation) and proper hygiene.
“In keeping with group size restrictions, campsites are to be occupied by the tenants of that site only at all times and no more than ten people are to occupy a site at a time,” officials said in a release.
Some sites may be closed to ensure proper physical distancing. Backpack campsites will reopen at Hitchcock on Monday.
The move comes after a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The county said site reservations and firewood sales will be handled with physical distancing and limited personal contact. Campers are asked to self-register at the kiosks at each park and firewood sales will be available but with proper physical distancing. There will be no canoe or paddleboat rentals, cabin reservations, or concessions offered at any of the parks. All conservation department buildings will remain closed.
Parks, wildlife areas and trails remain open and will remain open in the county, “so as long as visitors are able to maintain proper physical distancing,” the conservation department said.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will open state campgrounds at 8 a.m. today, also limiting grounds to campers with self-contained restrooms. The department defined self-contained as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom. Walk-in campers may begin registering at 8 a.m.
• Today to Sunday: Walk-in only, first come, first served basis
• Monday, May 11: Reservations will go into effect
• The DNR’s campground reservation system will begin accepting reservations starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.
All other reservations will continue as reserved beginning May 15, unless otherwise notified directly by the DNR. The department extended an apology to those that had reservations scheduled during the May 8 to May 14 time period.
“Those reservations will not be honored because refunds have already been issued and the transactions are complete,” the department said.
The department said there has been an influx of visitors to state parks and expect to see the same at campgrounds. Park staff will be closely monitoring these areas to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Staff presence throughout the parks and campgrounds will remind and educate visitors to continue physical distancing while enjoying some of Iowa’s most beautiful public places. Campers should also abide by the following guidelines:
Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites. Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite. Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six. Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas.
All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed. Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk. Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed. Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed.
Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed. Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely. Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.
The DNR and county conservation recommend practicing physical distancing so that the parks and campgrounds remain open as a viable option for recreational opportunity. Campers should assume personal responsibility and abide by the guidelines set forth. Iowa has 68 state parks and four state forests.
For more information regarding Pottawattamie County Conservation campgrounds, parks and facilities, call (712) 328-5638 or email mark.shoemaker@pottcounty-ia.gov. Information is also available online at pottcoconservation.com or on Pottawattamie County Conservation’s Facebook pages.
Go to iowadnr.gov for information on state parks.
