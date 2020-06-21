The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed eight new case of the disease in Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon.
The state lists 586 cases for the county out of 7,447 tests, for a positive rate of 7.9%. Pottawattamie County Public Health is also tracking epidemiologically-linked cases. On Friday the department said including epi-linked cases there are 633 cases in the county.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Pottawattamie County Public Health now releases weekend numbers on Monday. On Friday, the department said five residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, there were 223 new cases listed Saturday afternoon for a total of 25,496 positive tests in Iowa out of 250,566 tests, for a positive rate of 10.2%.
The state reported no new deaths, with the total remaining at 681. There have 15,954 recoveries in the state.
Test Iowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
A new TestIowa clinic will open in Atlantic at Cass County Health System, 1500 E. 10th St. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, the site will open on Tuesday.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Shelby County reported four new cases. Monona County reported one new case. Crawford County reported no new cases.
Crawford County reported four new cases and Monona County reported one, with both seeing a slight decrease in positive rate. Montgomery and Fremont Counties reported one new case.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 586 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 633 as of Friday, including epi-linked cases), 380 recoveries (per the state), 7,447 tests, 7.9% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 29 cases, 22 recoveries, 1,714 tests, 1.7%
Harrison County — 41 cases, 29 recoveries, 832 tests, 4.9%
Cass County — 16 cases, 15 recoveries, 642 tests, 2.5%
Shelby County — 73 cases, 40 recoveries, 652 tests, 10.8%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, six recoveries, 607 tests, 1.6%, two deaths
Monona County — 57 cases, 22 recoveries, 647 tests, 8.8%
Crawford County — 635 cases, 366 recoveries, 2,591 tests, 24.5%, two deaths
Page County — 18 cases, 15 recoveries, 995 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — five cases, two recoveries, 309 tests, 1.3%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were seven patients hospitalized with four in intensive care, both the same as Friday.
The region has 203 inpatient beds available, 18 intensive care beds available and 63 ventilators available. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
