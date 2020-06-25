The state listed six new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Wednesday afternoon. Because of the timing of reports, Pottawattamie County Public Health reported no new cases 2 p.m. on Wednesday, though two additional individuals have been hospitalized.
The county generally issues its update around 2 p.m., covering the previous 24 hours, while the state is constantly updating coronavirus.iowa.gov, which listed 632 cases just before 3 p.m. Pottawattamie County Public Health said new cases came in to the state after the county’s reporting period.
The state showed 626 cases earlier in the day on Wednesday. Pottawattamie County Public Health officials said they were unsure what the discrepancy was specific to this instance, but noted that in the past the state has duplicated test counts or inadvertently listed results from different counties before correcting.
“These numbers are updated all the time to reflect additional information that we might receive through the investigation process,” said Amy McCoy with the Iowa Department of Public Health. “For example, if we find out that someone actually lives in another county we would need to reassign the case to a different county.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 689 cases, which includes epidemiologically-linked cases. The state does not track epi-linked cases.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who have had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Coronavirus.iowa.gov lists 632 positive cases in the county out of 7,937 tests, for a positive rate of 8%. Pottawattamie County Public Health reported that an additional five individuals have recovered, for a total of 450 recoveries in the county, meaning 65% of individuals with the disease have recovered to date, according to the department’s numbers. Two additional individuals were admitted to the hospital, for a total of eight currently hospitalized. There are 194 individuals self-isolating at home.
Iowa reported 317 new cases from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, for a total of 26,690, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 270,071 tests in the state, for a 9.9% positive rate. The state listed 691 deaths, up from 688 on Tuesday. The state reported 263 new recoveries for a total of 16,842.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to urge residents “to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus.”
A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, you must complete the health assessment at www.TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care Health Center at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Shelby County has three new cases, but saw its positive rate go down. Monona and Crawford Counties have two new cases and Harrison County has one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 632 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 689, including epi-linked cases), 450 recoveries (per the county), 7,937 tests, 8% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 31 cases, 25 recoveries, 1,795 tests, 1.7%
Harrison County — 45 cases, 40 recoveries, 888 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 16 cases, 16 recoveries, 697 tests, 2.3%
Shelby County — 88 cases, 50 recoveries, 808 tests, 10.9%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, seven recoveries, 711 tests, 1.4%, two deaths
Monona County — 64 cases, 23 recoveries, 697 tests, 9.2%
Crawford County — 644 cases, 382 recoveries, 2,703 tests, 23.8%, two deaths
Page County — 18 cases, 16 recoveries, 1,071 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 331 tests, 1.2%
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.