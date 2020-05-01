On the day Iowa began easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said increased testing was largely the reason for a record number of new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials reported 739 new positive cases Friday, by far the most in a single day and bringing the state total to 7,884. Of the new cases, 516 were from four counties, including two that are dealing with outbreaks at meat processing plants.
Those counties are Black Hawk and Woodbury — both of which are seeing a surge of slaughterhouse cases — and the Des Moines area counties of Polk and Dallas.
Reynolds also reported an additional eight deaths, bringing the state’s total to 170. The additional eight deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Bremer County, one elderly adult (81 years and older)
• Linn County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81 years and older)
• Polk County, two elderly adults (81 years and older)
• Scott County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
“Because of the large number of tests we’ve conducted recently we do anticipate the overall numbers that we’ll be reporting this weekend may be higher than usual,” the governor said. “So please keep in mind that a high volume of tests conducted this week were among essential workers in communities or facilities where virus activity is high.”
Reynolds also lifted restrictions Friday on many businesses in 77 counties, most of which have none or few cases. More stringent rules remain in 22 counties, which include most of the state's major cities.
The governor has also allowed churches to resume services, and she invited a member of the conservative Christian group The Family Leader to join her at the news conference via a video feed.
Greg Baker, vice president of church engagement, said the group considered safety when reopening houses of worship.
“We went to work with churches across Iowa to make guidelines to ensure as churches look to reopen, they would do so wisely with not only the members interest in mind but also the community,” Baker said.
After the news conference, the leader of the multi-denomination Interfaith Alliance criticized Reynolds for allowing The Family Leader spokesman to promote one religion at a government event.
“Once again, Kim Reynolds misused her elected office to promote one religion – one narrow segment of that religion, at that," Connie Ryan, the alliance's leader, said in a statement. “The governor must represent all Iowans and must not promote one religion over all others.”
Also Friday, former Gov. Chet Culver urged Reynolds to change her policies that are reopening the economy and supporting the quick restarting of meat processing plants where hundreds of workers have been sickened.
Culver, a Democrat who served from 2007 to 2011, said in a letter to Reynolds that the Republican governor’s policies have created an appearance “that the state’s most powerful business owners have exerted undue influence.”
He urged Reynolds “in the strongest possible terms to reconsider and realign” her approach to give workers more protections.
Iowa receives over $71 million in federal aid to help PK-12 schools mitigate effects of COVID-19
The Iowa Department of Education announced Friday that the state has received over $71.6 million in federal relief for PK-12 schools through a fund to address costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount is Iowa’s share of the more than $13.2 billion emergency relief provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
“These funds will provide critical support for schools, especially as they develop plans for what a return to learning will look like in the fall,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Schools can use this funding to address coronavirus-related challenges, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services and services to support students with disabilities.”
The application for school districts to apply for this funding will be available next week.
Of the $71.6 million, 90 percent will be available to school districts, which will use a portion of the funds to provide services to nonpublic schools in their areas. The remaining funds will be used for state-level educational efforts to address urgent issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allocation of funds will be based on each school’s eligibility for Title I, Part A funding. Title I, Part A is a federal program that provides districts with funding based on the percentage of low-income students served by the district.
Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop
The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows that many are holding out hope for an economic rebound later this year, even though the coronavirus has knocked the region for a loop.
The Mid-American Business Conditions index plummeted in April to 35.1 from March's already-anemic 46.7, according to a survey report released Friday. April's index was the lowest since February 2009, during the Great Recession.
But the survey’s confidence index suggested that business leaders have more hope for recovery over the next six months. The index soared to 45.5 in April, up from March’s 14.5.
“The federal stimulus plan, the Federal Reserve monetary incentive programs, and the rebound in U.S. stock markets boosted confidence from March’s record lows,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.
Still, other indices painted a grim picture. The April employment index bottomed out at 26.2 — its lowest level since the survey began in 1993. The March employment index was an already-weak 34.7.
U.S. Labor Department data showed that only 164,040 workers in the nine-state region were unemployed and receiving unemployment insurance benefits, in mid-March, Goss said.
“By the first week of April, 980,196 workers were receiving unemployment insurance benefits,” Goss said.
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Goss echoed comments he made last month, insisting that the recent survey results indicating a recession have not been solely caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The coronavirus had a less significant impact on the manufacturing sector than other areas of the economy more directly tied to the consumer,” Goss said. “This is a consumer-led recession with manufacturing lagging. As a result, I expect the manufacturing to worsen in next month.”
Regional trade numbers were split in the April survey, the report said. The index for new export orders tumbled to 19.4, from March’s 34.7, while the import index rose to 38.7, from 32.7 in March.
In three other measures of economic health, the index for new orders sank to 21.0, from March’s 40.0, and the index for production or sales plunged to 23.3, from March’s 37.8. The index gauging speed of deliveries of raw materials and supplies dipped slightly to 68.3, from March's 68.4, reflecting slower deliveries and/or shipping difficulties.
STAA banquet canceled
The Shelby-Tennant Alumni Association banquet scheduled for June 27 in Shelby, has been canceled due to the coronavirus quarantine. It has been rescheduled to take place on June 25, 2021, during Shelby’s "150+1 Celebration", which has also been postponed this year and rescheduled for June 24-26, 2021.
Still no camping in county, state parks
In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Pottawattamie Conservation parks continue to observe the following closures: All RV, tent and backcountry camping will remain closed through May 14. All public restrooms, visitor centers, offices, cabins, and playground facilities are closed through May 31. All on-site public programming through the end of May is canceled or postponed. Park green spaces currently remain open for public use and park hours are not altered at this time.
Iowa's state parks and forests are open during the day, but playgrounds, cabins, visitor centers and museums all remain closed through May 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The areas of state parks that are still open include: roads and trails; lakes, rivers and streams including shorelines, boat ramps and access points; and open spaces such as grassy areas, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. Additional updates will be announced as they become available.
— Nonpareil Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this report.
