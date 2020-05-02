Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 757 additional positive cases for a total of 8,641 positive cases. There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 87 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place. 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury Counties.
Pottawattamie County's total COVID-19 cases remains at 45 as of Saturday.
Twenty-three individuals have recovered, 19 are self-isolating at home, one is hospitalized and two others have died, according to a release from Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as SHL completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week.
According to IDPH, an additional five deaths were also reported statewide, 353 are currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 63 Iowans have already been tested.
The additional five deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Linn County, two older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Pottawattamie County Public Health said there has been a rumor regarding testing and affirmed that it does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested. Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines, according to the release.
TestIowa is a new initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible. Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment.
As a reminder, Pottawattamie County has community spread of COVID-19. Individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. And if you are sick, self-isolate at home.
Mills County announced Friday that it has a third positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a child younger than 18 years of age and is isolating at home.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
