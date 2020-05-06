Employees from long-term care facilities in the Council Bluffs area stopped by the Mid-America Center Tuesday for COVID-19 testing.
The effort, part of increased surveillance testings at long-term care facilities across the state, continues today with about 1,500 people expected to be tested, according to Sam Otto with the Iowa Army National Guard, who serves as public information officer for the Guard’s western Iowa task force. The Guard handled logistics at the Council Bluffs testing site, which was operated by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The governor’s office said the Mid-America Center testing was not part of the Test Iowa initiative, which is working to set up drive-through sites across the state.
The health department said the nursing home employees underwent two tests: diagnostic testing to check if the person has COVID-19 and serology testing to check for coronavirus antibodies in the blood.
“It’s nice to have that piece of mind,” Tiffany Flanagan, a nurse at Bethany Lutheran Home, said after being tested, “that we’re protecting ourselves and our residents.”
Asked about the swab used for the diagnostic test — which is inserted into the nose — Flanagan’s colleague, nurse Katie Shea, said, “Not bad at all.”
“Nothing compared to the videos,” she said, referencing popular videos of the test and patients’ reactions afterward.
Abby Zyla with Hansen House said she was happy to know the state is increasing testing for long-term care employees.
“It’s great,” she said. “I’m glad they’re providing testing, especially for the nursing homes now.”
During Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily livestreamed press conference on Tuesday, she noted that 56% of Iowa’s 207 COVID-19 connected deaths were long-term care facility residents. There have been 28 outbreaks at such facilities in 12 Iowa counties.
“Preventing COVID-19 from impacting long-term care facilities is extremely challenging,” Reynolds said.
Nursing homes across the state have taken precautions to combat COVID-19, including restricting visitors.
“The hardest thing is seeing (residents) without visitors, that’s the saddest piece,” Shea said.
“A lot of people are understanding of what we’ve put in place, and grateful that we’re looking out for their loved ones and doing everything we can to keep them healthy,” Flanagan added.
The surveillance effort will significantly increase testing in Pottawattamie County. According to the state, there had been 767 tests in the county as of Monday at 10 a.m. Iowa updates coronavirus.iowa.gov daily with numbers from the previous day. The county announced three new positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 62.
Testing at the MAC — by appointment only — continues today.
