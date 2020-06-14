There are an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, according to the state.
On Saturday afternoon, coronavirus.iowa.gov showed 500 positive tests in the county out of 6,002 county residents tested, for an 8.3% positive rate, the same percentage listed on Friday afternoon.
Pottawattamie County Public Health is also tracking epidemiologically-linked. On Friday the department said including epi-linked cases there are 523 cases in the county.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Pottawattamie County Public Health now releases weekend numbers on Monday.
The state reported 380 new cases and seven new deaths on Saturday. There are 23,717 positive tests out of 219,976 Iowans tested, for a positive rate of 10.8%. There have been 650 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The state reported 130 new recoveries, for a total of 14,326.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Monona County reported 13 new cases, which moved its positive rate from 5.8% to 8.4%. Neighboring Crawford county reported 22 new cases.
Mills County listed an additional case, while Harrison County reported six new cases. Cass and Shelby Counties reported one new case.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 500 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 523, including epi-linked cases, as of Friday), 265 recoveries (per the county), 6,002 tests, 8.3% of those tested have come back positive, 10 deaths
Mills County — 23 cases, 21 recoveries, 1,547 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 39 cases, 25 recoveries, 715 tests, 5.5%
Cass County — 14 cases, 13 recoveries, 560 tests, 2.5%
Shelby County — 47 cases, 34 recoveries, 530 tests, 8.9%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 494 tests, 1.8%, two deaths
Monona County — 43 cases, 20 recoveries, 509 tests, 8.4%
Crawford County — 611 cases, 353 recoveries, 2,364 tests, 25.8%, two deaths
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 825 tests, 1.9%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 250 tests, 1.6%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were nine patients hospitalized with five in intensive care, both up one from Friday.
The region has 192 inpatient beds available, 25 intensive care beds available and 66 ventilators available. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and schedule a test.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
