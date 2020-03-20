Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant updated the Board of Supervisors on COVID-19 action at a special meeting Thursday morning.
The county remains at one case of COVID-19, a woman between the ages of 41-60 who’s been in self-quarantine since March 7. Wyant said Pottawattamie County Division of Public Health staff is checking in the woman twice a day for reports of her temperature and symptoms.
There are a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including the Pottawattamie County case and a Harrison County case, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The majority are in eastern Iowa.
The Harrison County case is a person between the ages of 61 and 80.
There are 27 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, the majority of which are in the Douglas County — home of Omaha — area.
The Pottawattamie County Division of Public Health has set up a public health incident command at the former county armory that will pull from a number of county departments, including GIS for mapping services, information technology staff and others.
That group will communicate with and report to the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force.
Wyant said the county is working to identify testing sites, including looking at locations for drive-through testing locations — including looking at traffic patterns to ease congestion — when needed and when tests are more readily available.
Asked about possible shortages of personal protection equipment — facemasks and other items for health care staff — Wyant said the county has orders in place to the state resource center. Wyant said he was unsure if the center would be able to send what’s requested — noting it’s possible the center might send more or less than what the county ordered, as the center works to meet needs.
“We’re ready to get them and disperse,” Wyant said.
Wyant told the board as the county tackles COVID-19, there has been years of coordination among agencies on both sides of the Missouri River to prepare for this kind of challenge.
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted 4-0 — with Supervisor Tim Wichman absent — to create a county public information officer position.
The county will post the job and begin the hiring process for the position, which will have a pay range of $61,000 to $75,000.
With the urgency of having increased communication capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board talked about the option of hiring someone on a temporary basis, a position that would qualify for federal reimbursement during the emergency.
Supervisor Scott Belt suggested hiring a public relations firm to assist with communication in the interim ahead of the hiring of a public information officer, with both hiring efforts happening concurrently.
The county will apply for grants and other emergency funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover about 75% of the cost of the PR firm, with state funds possibly available for another 10%.
Schultz said once hired, the public information officer would focus on COVID-19 response and would handle communications, including working with departments “to tell our story,” when the pandemic subsides.
Schultz mentioned that while department heads had originally been reluctant to create the position, recent events — last year’s flooding and the COVID-19 emergency, for example — have shown the need and helped change department heads’ minds.
“We definitely need somebody,” Supervisor Marilyn Jo Drake said.
