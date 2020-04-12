Gift cards have become a great way to make people happy. For the buyer, it’s a quick and easy way to give a gift that is always appreciated. For the receiver, it’s a fun way to fill a need or satisfy a want. For the seller, gift cards provide extra cash flow that helps a business stay afloat.
Local businesses are a linchpin of a community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. While some businesses remain open, others have either had to reduce their hours and/or services, or totally close while the community fights COVID-19. Regardless of their current status, nearly every local business is experiencing a significant downturn in sales because of the precautions COVID-19 has forced everyone to take.
In an effort to help local businesses, The Daily Nonpareil, and its parent company, Lee Enterprises, have launched a “Buy Local” gift card website. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting vitally important local businesses with consumers through an easy to use online marketplace. Nonpareil publisher Tom Schmitt announced the program on Friday.
Schmitt said he was thrilled about the program, calling it a “win for everyone involved.”
According to Schmitt, purchasing a gift card through this collaborative marketplace will provide local businesses a timely boost, while giving buyers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through local businesses’ online e-commerce options.
“Supporting our local businesses is perhaps more important than ever before,” Schmitt said, adding, “Our community businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time and people, who need to continue to take safety precautions, can provide that extra layer of support without leaving the safety of their homes.”
Participation in the program is free to any business, in part, because the program is being sponsored locally by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Our thanks go to the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce for backing this initiative so that there are no set up fees for any local business,” Schmitt said, “Any business that offers gift cards can participate for free due to the chamber’s commitment to the community. The chamber has really stepped up.”
Schmitt invited all area residents to take advantage of this unique shopping opportunity.
“Every little bit helps right now,” Schmitt said. He encouraged everyone to check out the “Buy Local” page to see who is offering gift cards by going online to https://localbusiness.lee.net. Once on the site, click on the “Cities” button and scroll down click on Council Bluffs. Click on Council Bluffs and all of the participating business in the area will pop up.
Local businesses are being added to the site daily. Any business that has not yet signed up to participate may do so by contacting the Nonpareil. Businesses just have to complete an online registration form. Schmitt said interested businesses can email him at tschmitt@nonpareilonline.com and he’ll send them a link to the registration form.
The program is currently scheduled to run through May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.