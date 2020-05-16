St. Albert Catholic Schools will celebrate the Class of 2020’s graduation with a socially distanced parade today.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. in front of the main entrance of the school at 400 Gleason Ave. in Council Bluffs.
Graduating seniors will stretch down the sidewalk from the gym doors to the main entrance, according to JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations. Public officials, parents and supporters will drive by in their vehicles offering their congratulations and perhaps passing cards to the graduates.
A video will be webcast at 2 p.m. Sunday on the school’s Facebook page and will later be shared on other social media and via email, an invitation stated.
The video will include speeches by three students, a blessing and video clips from teachers and staff, Jensen said.
