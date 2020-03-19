With the annual tax filing deadline still nearly a month away, local tax preparers say it’s too soon to tell what, if any impact, the spread of the COVID-19 virus will have.
“We’re plugging along, but it’s really too soon to tell,” said Paul Hamilton of Council Bluffs’ Hamilton Associates.
“If you don’t need to see us, we’re telling customers to just drop their materials off,” he said. “In most cases, we can prepare the tax return without the customer needing to be sitting in the office.”
To date, the main impact of the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been the White House decision to delay payment of any federal income taxes for 90 days, from April 15 to July 15.
“Tax forms must still be filed by April 15, but individuals who owe less than $1 million have until July 15 to pay rather than payments being due by April 15,” Hamilton said. Corporations will be able to defer payment on up to $10 million until July 15.
Hamilton said the filing deadline can also be extended for six months past the April 15 deadline, but a request for the filing extension must be filed by April 15.
Like Hamilton, Diane McGrain of Schroer Associates said her office has been asking people to simply drop materials needed for preparation of the tax return off.
“In the past, we have often been able to complete the return while the customer was waiting, but because of the coronavirus threat, we’re asking that they just drop them off,” she said. “There are few people who want to talk to us before the forms are prepared for filing, and we have not yet reached a point where we’re telling they can’t do so now. But a lot of the people who might have questions ask them before they bring their materials to the office.”
Leon Dietz of Fast Tax said he’s been busier than usual this year because some churches are not offering tax preparation services, but most of his customers just drop their materials off at his office and don’t ask to meet with the tax preparer.
The Associated Press reported the 90-day extension for payment of taxes is expected to inject up to $300 billion into the economy at a time when the coronavirus appears on the verge of causing a recession.
Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin said the 90-day extension will not result in individuals or corporations having to make interest or penalty payments.
Munchin encouraged taxpayers to keep filing their returns because many of them will be receiving refunds that they will be able to use to pay bills during the economic downturn.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
