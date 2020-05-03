When Arnold Rathke of Council Bluffs was taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for hip surgery last weekend, his family was there.
Emergency room technician Amber Hopp was also there and met them at the ambulance.
“She was so comforting,” said his daughter, Barbara Wiggins, also of Council Bluffs.
But then they had to leave. Jennie, like many other hospitals, currently is not allowing visitors because of the danger of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Before it was time for Rathke to have his surgery, Wiggins contacted Hopp, a former co-worker of her son’s, and asked how she could stay connected with her dad.
“I really needed to visit with my dad and let him know that my mom was OK,” Wiggins said.
Said Hopp, “I offered to take my phone up so she could talk to him before he went into surgery.”
But she didn’t just let them talk to each other. Hopp opened FaceTime and let them talk “face to face.”
“He grabbed my hand and got teary-eyed and said ‘thank you very much — ’ that I made his day,” she said. “It was so neat to see his face light up and her face light up.”
Said Wiggins, “He was elated. Just the smile on his face was so precious, and it just (got) me to tears. I couldn’t thank her enough.”
So she nominated Hopp for a Hidden Halo Award — one way patients and families can express their gratitude to a staff member.
Such FaceTime or Skype hookups are one way Methodist Health System is bridging the gap between visitors — who can’t enter the hospital right now — and patients, who could use a little emotional support to help them get through whatever health problem they are facing.
“We are working across the health system to assist patients in connecting with their families during this no-visitor period,” said Claudia Bohn, communications and public relations director for Methodist Health System. “When the no-visitor policy was implemented, we had staff working diligently to gather iPads, as well as laptops, that were provided to all of our hospitals. The health system purchased iPads, and Cox Communications also purchased and donated iPads to our effort, as well.”
Jennie now has iPads on each floor available for staff to use to hold FaceTime sessions between patients and their loved ones as part of its Virtual Visits program. A staff member takes an iPad to the patient’s room and gets the connection started for them. Not only does it connect a patient with someone who can’t be physically with them, it often connects an elderly, non-tech-savvy patient with a younger person who is more comfortable with the technology.
“The iPads have also been used by our physicians to FaceTime with patients in isolation to further assist in our (personal protective equipment) preservation efforts,” said Bohn.
On Thursday, Jennie implemented the health system’s Pictures for Patients program, according to Tara Slevin, director of foundation and volunteer services at Jennie. The hospital has invited patients’ loved ones to email treasured photos to the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation, where a staff member prints them out and has a nurse hang them up in the patient’s room to remind them that their loved ones are supporting them.
“The Virtual Visits and Pictures for Patients are two initiatives we hope will bring comfort and support to our patients until we are able to welcome visitors once again,” she said.
To send a photo to a patient, email it to jefoundation@nmhs.org. Be sure to include the patient’s name and room number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.