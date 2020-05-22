Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Friday morning that the Pottawattamie County Emergency Operations Center and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been working with Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to mobilize a Test Iowa site in Pottawattamie County in the coming weeks.
Test Iowa sites are coordinated at the state level with assistance from the respective county. The start date for the Pottawattamie County Test Iowa site will be May 29. Additional details, including duration of the test site, location, and hours of operations, have not yet been finalized. More information will be available after Reynolds’s press conference at 11 a.m. today.
Supplementary information, including how to apply for testing, and where other test sites are located throughout the state, can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
PCPH will release additional details regarding the Pottawattamie County Test Iowa Site as soon as they become available.
— This story is developing.
