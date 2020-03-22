The Back Forty in Macedonia is doing its own rendition of “Meals on Wheels” for senior citizens who may be stuck at home amid nationwide coronavirus prevention efforts.
Starting Monday, the restaurant will deliver meals — at no charge — to Macedonia, Henderson, Oakland and Carson senior residents.
But how does it work?
Senior citizens can call 712-486-2687 to have their name added to the list.
“Every morning we go down the list and call to see what they would like to order,” said Yzonne Peterson, day time server at The Back Forty. “Some tell us what they would like, if they wouldn’t like to order today or what they would like tomorrow.”
Peterson said they offer seniors a daily special or something from the kids menu for lunch or supper.
“We are taking donations, but we do have enough food to get started,” Peterson said.
The Back Forty is not able to accept food donations, but there is an account open at Great Western Bank and you can find a GoFundMe page link on their Facebook page, said co-owner Brian Gardalen.
How long this lasts depends on the restrictions set for Iowa restaurants. As of now, the restaurant only offers curbside carryout and delivery to the public.
“So far we have had a really good response,” Gardalen said. “There are things more important than making money, and one of those things is giving back to the community.”
