In an effort to better protect our employees and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, The Daily Nonpareil will close its office to the public beginning at 1 p.m. today until further notice.
Tom Schmitt, publisher of The Daily Nonpareil and NonpareilOnline.com, stressed the Nonpareil is not shutting business down. Print editions and digital stories will continue to be produced and available to the public as normal.
"The Daily Nonpareil is first and foremost a community news organization, a responsibility we do not take lightly. So far, we have published nearly 100 stories pertaining to COVID-19 in our print editions and on our website, NonpareilOnline.com," Schmitt said. "In order to ensure our staff can continue to bring the news and advertising information the public needs during this time, we must do what we can to protect the health of our employees. Therefore, we are closing our offices to public traffic to better practice social distancing and better ensure a safer work environment for our employees. We deeply appreciate the public's understanding and cooperation during this time."
The Nonpareil office will remain functional at this time and staff will be available to take information pertaining to advertising, classifieds, circulation and news via phone or by email:
Retail advertising: 712-325-5676 or advertising@nonpareilonline.com
Classified advertising: 712-325-5700 or classifieds@nonpareilonline.com
Circulation: 712-325-5726 or circulation@nonpareilonline.com
News: 712-325-5603 or editorial@nonpareilonline.com
Questions can also be answered by calling the main office phone number at 712-328-1811 and by following the prompts.
For members of the public who want to drop off a payment, advertising information or news tip, a drop box will be placed outside the Nonpareil's front door from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Nonpareil office is located at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park.
