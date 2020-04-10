During a time of statewide dining closures in Iowa to flatten the COVID-19 curve, semi-truck drivers might have a hard time navigating interstate roads to stop and take a break from driving.
This week, two donors gave $2,000 to I-80 Lounge in Underwood to support the drivers, a donation that will buy 250 semi-truck drivers a meal.
The Underwood lounge, located at 24974 Mulberry Lane is adjacent to a Cenex truck stop. Lounge owner Morgan Jastorff said many drivers find this convenient: a stop that provides travelers access to necessities, a parking spot and a hot menu.
Jastorff said the first donor initially expressed the difficulties truck drivers might have finding a hot meal amid the coronavirus pandemic. He dropped $1,000 for that cause. Another customer matched that donation, sharing the same concerns.
“You can’t get a semi truck through a drive through,” the customer told Jastorff.
“And there’s not a day that goes by we don’t have a rail full of truckers,” Jastorff added. “Our lounge has historically supported travelers on I-80.”
To let the drivers know this fund is available, Jastorff posted the announcement on social media. Neighboring Cenex did the same. Another customer of the lounge shared the news on an app that truckers use nationwide.
“It’s touching and heartwarming,” Jastorff said. “When the original customer brought the check to us we were all in tears. We have truckers here that have stopped for years. They deliberately make this a stop.”
For employees of the lounge, briefly seeing their favorite regular truck drivers pull through the entry puts a damper on the social connections they’ve formed over the years.
“It’s very different for them. But we’ve had a lot of reviews that even during this time, it’s the same customer service,” Jastorff said. “This isn’t about us. This is about the truckers.”
Jastorff added that while she was speaking with the donors, they said they are hoping other people will do the same.
“They hope this goes nationwide so other people can provide the same service to these guys,” she said.
When Jastorff acquired the lounge, she knew it came with a long-embedded history of service to truckers since the early ’70s.
“It’s the nostalgia of this place and what we offer to the community and our truckers. They have always been a part of this business. When we don’t see them for a long time we wonder if they are OK. They are like family here,” she said.
To make a donation to the trucker fund, Jastorff said to call 712-566-9251 or message through Facebook here: facebook.com/i80lounge/about.
