Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 3120 Manawa Center Drive in Council Bluffs initially closed to everything besides take out and delivery March 17, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The owners, Brandi Neujahr Kosek and Brandon Kosek, announced via Facebook Saturday that the Iowa location will permanently close Wednesday after four-and-a-half years in business.
“We put in a lot of long hours getting this place ready to open and even more hours serving our barbecue to this great community after that,” the owners said. “Thank you to all our family, friends and loyal customers for your support for all these years. We truly love and appreciate you all.”
The post also assured that although the Iowa location is closing, the Nebraska locations at 15825 West Maple Road Suite 107 in Omaha and 4102 Twin Creek Drive Suite 116 in Bellevue are still open for customers to grab pick up or delivery.
Nebraska locations will also offer catering and cover existing catering orders that need to be filled, according to the post.
To order from Omaha call 401-408-2878, or Bellevue at 402-905-9673.
“Please continue to order carry out and delivery from us through Tuesday,” the owners said. “Let’s go out with a bang.”
Patrons can help Dickey’s Barbecue Pit “go out with a bang,” by ordering through door dash, grub hub or Dickeys.com for free delivery Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.