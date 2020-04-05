DENISON — “For my livestock guys, especially in the hog industry, we already have a high sense of biosecurity because we’re protecting the hogs,” said Ty Rosburg, owner of trucking company Rosburg Livestock in Charter Oak. “I just put it out to the guys right away: the same measures that you’re overly focused on for protecting the hogs — use them now to protect yourselves.”
Truckers have suddenly found themselves more appreciated as they work to keep the food supply chain moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of Rosburg’s truckers carry masks, gloves and extra hand sanitizer.
They work on keeping their distance from the public while hauling.
“On the farms, we have what we call clean/dirty lines,” Rosburg said. “I said, ‘Treat the public like that. If you’re somewhere you suspect you might have to worry about getting sick, be extra cautious and go into preventive measures.”
If they see a crowd somewhere, they avoid it, he said.
The ongoing pandemic has added new concerns for truckers.
“Every time they stop, they touch a door handle and they have no idea who all has touched that handle,” he said. “Some of them are kind of hesitant about going home, especially some of the guys that go out over the road.”
In the first days of the shutdown, truckers had trouble finding bathrooms because many rest areas were closed.
Rosburg said there was a particularly difficult situation in Pennsylvania and some truckers threatened to quit delivering there.
That problem has subsided.
The big truck stops around the country are doing the best they can to provide clean showers for truckers, he said.
Rosburg has showers at his shop that the drivers can use.
Smithfield Foods also has a restroom and shower for truckers, though they can no longer go into the plant, he said.
“For long haul, it sounds like they are able to find showers,” Rosburg said.
He said he is avoiding hauling to or from big cities, at present.
“I haven’t had a lot of calls to take stuff into New York,” he said. “I don’t want to send my guys into that.”
He’s also avoiding Florida after the crowds that were there on the beaches for Spring Break, recently.
“I told the guys, ‘Just like we can’t afford you to get sick, we can’t afford the guys in the plant getting sick,” Rosburg said.
His livestock haulers remain busy, though he suspects there is an overall slowdown in the food supply chain because restaurants’ needs are way down, he said.
“I have everybody hauling livestock right now,” Rosburg said.
A study by the State Epidemiologist of Iowa during the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus outbreak in 2013-14 made him aware of how easily viruses can be spread by people.
“They tested all the floor mats in Casey’s stores up the I-35 corridor to see how many came up positive,” Rosburg said. “Every floor mat tested positive for PED. That was how easy it was to track that around. You have to assume that if people don’t practice social distancing, then you have to protect yourself.”
He’s asked his employees to recognize the seriousness of the times.
“I said, ‘For the first time in your life, not only have we been noticed as skilled laborers, but now we’re invaluable as far as getting the mission done.’ Essential is the word,” Rosburg said. “I told them, ‘You’ve been recognized, now stand up to the charge and get ‘er done and do it safely to protect yourselves and the public.”
