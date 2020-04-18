Two employees of Tyson Foods in Council Bluffs have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed Friday that two employees of Tyson Foods in Council Bluffs tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 in Omaha. Pottawattamie County Public Health said the employees are Douglas County, Nebraska residents. Both are self-isolating at home.
Eighteen residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in Pottawattamie County. There has been one death and 11 recoveries. Four residents are isolating at home and two patients are hospitalized in an intensive care unit, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Friday it has been notified of 191 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, for a total of at least 2,332 positive cases in the state.
The state announced four additional deaths, all in eastern Iowa, bringing the state total to 64.
There are an additional 926 negative tests for a total of 19,460 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, 183 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,007 Iowans have recovered.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, the two Council Bluffs patients in intensive care are the only ones hospitalized in the region, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 69 available ventilators and 50 available ICU beds, along with 382 total inpatient beds.
These numbers are much lower compared to what was reported in the Nonpareil on Friday because of a flaw in the state website and user error. To get individual region results you must mouse over the region after clicking on it, otherwise it reverts to state numbers.
Region four remains at at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
Iowa sheriff urges closure of slaughterhouse amid COVID-19
An Iowa sheriff is urging Tyson Foods to temporarily shut down its plant in Waterloo as coronavirus cases spike in Black Hawk County.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said he’s concerned that COVID-19 will overrun his community even more if the Tyson Foods plant doesn’t take proper precautions including temporarily shutting down the Waterloo plant, the Des Moines Register reports.
“I think we need a hard boot, reset on that plant,” Thompson said. “I think we need to be able to sort out and cull the herd between the haves and the have nots there. I think we need to deep-clean that facility and I think we need to restart that plant on a clean slate.”
His comments came shortly before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that 138 people had tested positive for the virus and one person has died with the virus in Black Hawk County.
64 workers at I.C. hospital test positive for COVID-19
More than 60 employees at the University of Iowa Health Care campus in Iowa City have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital administrators acknowledged.
Of the 64 employees infected to date, four tested positive Thursday, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported.
UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekeran insisted the outbreak was not due to a failure in the hospital’s personal protective equipment strategy.
“When our employees have worn (personal protective equipment) with known COVID-positive patients, we are not aware of any transmission,” Gunasekeran said.
But he conceded that administrators don’t know how or where all the employees were exposed.
“It’s been so prevalent in different parts of the community that we’re just unclear,” he said.
Hospital policy asks employees to notify supervisors if they test positive for the virus or even undergo testing for it. Those who test positive are also asked to call the center before returning to work.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
- Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
From Pottawattamie County Public Health:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
