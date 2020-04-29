DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Foods, facing growing public scrutiny for outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in its meat plants, said Tuesday it will double bonuses for front-line workers and truckers.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based meat giant said it's now offering $120 million in “thank you" bonuses for 116,000 workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced in early April. The company is moving up the first $500 bonus payment to early May. The second $500 bonus will be paid in July.
Employees unable to work due to illness or childcare will continue to qualify, but bonus eligibility will depend on attendance, the company said in a news release.
In metro Sioux City, Tyson's expanded bonuses will now total more than $4 million for the more than 4,300 employees at Tyson's flagship Dakota City beef plant, its fresh meats division in Dakota Dunes and a cold storage facility in Sioux City.
Two workers at the Dakota City plant have died of COVID-19 and an unspecified number of other workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tyson has repeatedly refused to disclose the number of cases and state and county health department officials also have refused to even discuss a link between the metro area's recent spike in cases and the plant, which is the region's largest employer.
Tyson also operates a pork plant and a turkey plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Wednesday's announcement came a day after President Trump signed an executive order that requires Tyson and other meatpackers to keep their plants open during the pandemic. The order invokes the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure.
As part of its ongoing efforts to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson also announced Tuesday it is increasing short-term disability coverage and implementing additional health screening measures.
In an effort to encourage workers to stay home while they are sick, short-term disability coverage will increase to 90% of normal pay until June 30 for employees unable to work due to illness.
In addition, the company, which has been checking worker temperatures daily, will also screen workers for additional COVID-19 symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, establish designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing and require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings.
“This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis,” Mary Oleksiuk, Tyson's executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority as we work together to fulfill our critical role of feeding people across the country.”
Tyson noted it had already waived the waiting period to qualify for short-term disability, so workers are immediately paid if they get sick with COVID-19 or flu like symptoms. In addition, the company said it has waived the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing, as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps, waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine through Doctor On Demand and relaxed refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
