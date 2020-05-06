In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a city of Waterloo sign sits across the road from the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. Local Waterloo officials blame Tyson for endangering not only its workers and their relatives during the pandemic but everyone else who leaves home to work or get groceries. They are furious with the state and federal governments for failing to intervene — and for pushing hard to reopen the plant days after public pressure helped shut it down.