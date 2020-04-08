Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, to steal money and personal information.
Discussing the issue, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa has issued a brochure to help people avoid coronavirus scams.
Recommendations include:
• Hang up on robocalls
• Verify information. Contact trusted sources to confirm information is correct. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
• Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.
• Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
• Do your homework. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money, don’t do it.
If you believe you were a victim of a scam, call local law enforcement and file a complaint online or by phone: National Center for Disaster Fraud: 1-866-720-5721; disaster@leo.gov or ic3.gov.
