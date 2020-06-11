City pools are scheduled to open Monday, but with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ eased restrictions announced Wednesday, the city will open pools for broader use and recreation.
Reservations to Council Bluffs pools Katelman and Pirate Cove are required under two sessions, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Pools are required to operate with a 100-person capacity per session. No walk-ins will be admitted. Upon entry, patrons are required to have temperature checks. Temperatures above 100.4 will be denied entry.
Face coverings are required in outdoor areas and bathhouses — but not in the pool — when a 6-feet physical distance cannot be maintained. Pools have masks available for $1.
The city said patrons will be asked to leave if they do not follow all the guidelines, noting the rules were developed in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and county authorities.
While COVID-19 precautions are implemented, information on swim lessons and pool parties will be released by the city in the coming weeks. Information on restrictions can be found here.
Since restrictions are being lifted earlier than expected, the city is hiring more lifeguards and cashiers. Details can be found here.
To make a pool session reservation, please call Katelman at 712-328-4939 or Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694.
