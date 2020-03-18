The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site at Broadway United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs will not accept any new tax returns until further notice because of the growing coronavirus threat.
Those who have returns being processed need to pick them up this week between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The site will be closed after Saturday.
“Right now, all our volunteers are older, with some with health conditions,” said Chris Ritter, site manager. “They are experiencing objections from family and friends about the unneeded exposure.”
Since the IRS extended the deadline for filing tax returns, for 90 days, the site may reopen later this spring, depending on the coronavirus situation, she said.
