Help beautify the city for spring by picking up litter around the community during the ninth annual Clean Sweep event.
This event, organized by The 712 Initiative and the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, gathers volunteers from around the city and assigns them sections of the community to clean up. While past Clean Sweep events consisted of a one-day volunteer effort followed by live music and dinner in Bayliss Park, this 2020 event has shifted due to the current COVID-19 situation.
Instead of a single day event, The 712 Initiative has expanded Clean Sweep to fit social distancing expectations. This “social distancing edition” of Clean Sweep launched on Earth Day and will go through May 12.
Volunteers now have the option to choose whether they would like to clean their own neighborhood streets or a predetermined community area that is typically assigned to a group during Clean Sweep.
Community members are encouraged to sign up online at the712initiative.org/cleansweepvolunteer.
“This is great way to get outside and help your community while social distancing,” said Rachel Kent, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative. “There may not be an after-party for Clean Sweep this year, but we hope that won’t keep volunteers from making a difference in their community.”
Last year, volunteers cleaned up a record 3,920 pounds of litter around the Council Bluffs community.
The 712 Initiative can provide clean up materials to volunteers if needed.
Contact jsnow@the712initiative.org to make arrangements to get gloves and trash bags.
