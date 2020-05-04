breaking top story
WATCH NOW: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at daily COVID-19 briefing
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
MOST POPULAR
-
Council Bluffs man dies in connection with COVID-19; state sees 12 new deaths, 467 new cases
-
Officials release identity of body pulled from Missouri River
-
2nd Council Bluffs resident dies in connection with COVID-19; Reynolds defends opening businesses as Iowa virus cases grow
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
Council Bluffs Community Schools may hold graduation at Wickersham
Promotions
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.