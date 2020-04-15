There’s plenty to worry about in the middle of a global pandemic.
For many Council Bluffs residents, it’s where their next meal will come from. Their next paycheck. Their next rent check. There’s the need for constant vigilance against the spread of COVID-19, the need to practice social distancing and impeccable hygiene. There’s the daily struggle of essential employees going to work knowing how easily the disease can spread.
Then there’s the uncertainty. The boredom of being confined at home. Feelings of isolation. For parents, the stress of taking care of a family, juggling working at home or a job search with child care.
It’s a lot.
“We are seeing a lot more clients reach out for additional services and/or sessions,” said Dusti Hansen, who with sister, Kami Guzman, owns Full Circle Therapy Center, which has a main office in Council Bluffs and offices in Atlantic, Carroll, Winterset and Des Moines.
Hansen said some parents are seeking services for their children “to help during this stressful time,” while some clients have inquired about an increase in sessions, for example going for biweekly to weekly, “as their anxiety is higher and/or they are finding it difficult to cope as so many changes are happening in their daily lives.”
“I am hearing a lot of what you would generally expect — anxiety about what this means for their families, the economy, their jobs, etc.,” Hansen said. “Many are worried about finances as job hours are reduced or eliminated. I would say the vast majority of people are suffering with a feeling of loneliness and a loss of their sense of community — whether that be community of friends, church, gym buddies, co workers and extra curricular activities.”
And for parents, a new job description has been a burden, Guzman said.
“The biggest concern from my clients is the overwhelming feeling they have is being at home all the time and then being expected to be a teacher,” she said. “The ones that are working at home are really feeling the pressure of having to keep up with work at home and then schooling their children.”
Guzman said therapists are feeling the toll as well, reaching out for support as well.
Hansen said it’s important for people to know they’re not alone.
“We are all in this together. Many times people share that they feel like they are in a boat all alone. But the funny thing is, we are all in boats — on the same lake — possibly feeling alone,” Hansen said. “Which provides a wonderful opportunity for us all to reach out to one another and get through this together. We all need a sense of support — especially now.”
And that support is readily available in the area. At Heartland Family Service, the organization continues to provide services to new and current clients, offering remote services for mental health, along with substance abuse and mental health counseling.
“One of the things that we’re seeing at this time, it’s so much more important for people to take care of their mental health and their overall well-being,” said Charli Hathcox, Heartland Family Service communications manager.
Hathcox mentioned some of the worries that are pushed to the forefront of peoples’ minds — food and shelter, work, paying the bills.
“Mental health can come last, people think to themselves that they have other things to worry about,” Hathcox said. “But your mental health can suffer if it’s not addressed.”
A major issue facing many Heartland Family Service clients is transportation.
“During a good day, not in the midst of a global pandemic, they have trouble getting to services,” Hathcox said. “Now, taking the bus, a ride share, that’s absolutely terrifying for some people. From providers, some of the feedback we’re hearing is that because of COVID-19 people are concerned to leave their homes, even to go seek help.”
Like many health care providers, Heartland has moved to telehealth services for most clients. There are some residential programs still offered by Heartland, where employees are taking precautions like social distancing, wearing masks and screening for symptoms. Anyone seeking help at a Heartland location is asked to call ahead.
Full Circle has also moved to almost entirely serving clients through video conferencing, on Zoom. Guzman said some therapy providers, by their choice, have chosen to work one day — the maximum allowed by the company — in the office with clients. Among the precautions taken, clients text from their vehicles when they arrive and head straight to the therapist’s office.
“Some higher-need clients are still able to come into the office for in person sessions while that option is still available with our state,” Hansen said, also noting that behavioral health services for children continues to happen at client homes, with precautions taken.
“This is a huge change from normal. Telehealth was only used a handful of times. I have had one telehealth client before COVID 19,” Guzman said. “Telehealth has been a wonderful way to provide services to our clients and keep everyone safe. Telehealth also allows people to get specialized care even if a particular provider doesn’t live close. Telehealth is a positive change and I hope that it continues to be a new normal for providing services.”
Suzanne Watson, CEO of Southwest Iowa Region Mental Health & Disability Services, said the switch to telehealth has been key in making sure services continue for those that need them.
The region serves Pottawattamie, Harrison, Mills, Cass, Fremont, Monona, Montgomery, Page and Shelby Counties, offering referral assistance, service coordination and funding assistance for clients that don’t qualify for Medicaid.
Watson said she hasn’t seen an increase in the need for services. Yet.
“As far as calls to our office, it’s about the same amount, maybe a few less,” since social distancing and other mitigation steps went into place, Watson said. “I think when this originally started we expected to see an uptick, but that hasn’t been the experience. What I might expect, is if this goes on much longer we might start to see an uptick in phone calls. I hope not, but very well could be.”
Among the many resources available is the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline, which connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
“Sometimes it’s just good to get a voice on the other end of the line that can help people work through that anxiety they might be experiencing for the first time,” Watson said, noting that the pandemic is likely bringing out feelings of anxiety and depression in residents who have had little experience with it before.
For Heartland Family Service mental health, substance abuse and in-home services assistance in Iowa, call 712-322-1407. For Nebraska, call 402-552-7400. For Homeless Prevention services, call 531-200-3500.
When residents call to make an appointment for one of our services, they will be asked questions for safety to screen for COVID-19 symptoms. A list of these questions can be found at https://bit.ly/HFSAppointments.
The agency said its goal is to maintain successful functionality “in order to continue to provide much needed and critical services to the community, while also keeping employees and clients as safe as possible. We realize our services are essential and lifesaving, and our clients and the community rely on our continued operation.”
“We’re still here, open,” Hathcox said. “Someone can get you set up with a therapist.”
At the Pottawattamie County Department of Public Health, Matt Wyant said the department has been working with Watson’s team to make sure residents have resources available. They’ve also set up a call line for first responders and essential personnel. Essential workers can call the department at 712-242-1155 for information on the line.
“So people can reach out as needed,” Wyant said, noting many have Employee Assistance Programs through work but, “it helps sometimes to have something not associated with their work.”
The county also directs residents to yourlifeiowa.org, which has resources including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
And to set up an appointment with Full Circle, call 712-352-0917.
“Everyone needs to remember this is a difficult time for everyone in one way or another. This is a time that we need to rely on each other and reach out for help,” Guzman said. “This is one of those times that if we don’t reach out we will feel worse. We can’t do this alone.”
Mental health requires a holistic approach. Sessions with therapists is a key step for many. But self-care requires more than that, Guzman and Hansen said. Guzman suggested having a routine. Read or listen to a book. Make a list of things you’ve always wanted to do. Be creative, exercise, get together with friends and family on video conferencing services.
Hansen mentioned working out with fellow gym members via Zoom “for some extra fun and accountability.”
She added: “Social distancing doesn’t mean we have to actually be alone or distant.”
