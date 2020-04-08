On Tuesday afternoon, Rose McCallum and Doris Jensen stepped to the door at Dudley Court Apartments in Council Bluffs for a greeting from some friends.
It was the first stop by members of Holy Family Catholic Church visiting homebound parishioners to spread a little joy and faith during the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of about five people from the church made the rounds, holding signs that let their fellow Catholics know they’re thinking about them.
“God bless you all,” McCallum said from the Dudley Court door.
“It’s wonderful,” Jensen said of the surprise visit, before telling the group, “You’re special.”
The Holy Family group also serenaded McCallum with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” She’ll turn 95 on Easter Sunday. The birthday girl recalled that she was born at 5:20 a.m. on Easter Sunday in 1925.
With churches among the myriad locations closed across the state during the pandemic, faith groups have gotten creative in staying connected. Numerous churches broadcast Sunday services on Youtube and Facebook. Families have decorated their homes to celebrate their faith and the Easter season.
Facebook also offers a Faith on Facebook hub at bit.ly/3cbzY6D that offers information, including tips on how to host worship, prayer and study gatherings on Facebook Live, build relationships, host watch parties, hold group studies, take on new members and host church fundraisers.
And though Holy Family is now closed for good as part of plans made before the pandemic — its last Mass was scheduled for the end of March — parishioners are keeping it alive, including visiting those that were no longer able to attend services.
Joan Gubbels explained that her group often made the rounds taking communion to the homebound during the pre-pandemic days. With that off the table, Tuesday they wanted to let people know they were still in their thoughts and prayers.
“Typically when we take communion, they’re just as anxious to see us as members of the parish, to tell us the knews, what’s happening, as they are to receive the body of Christ,” Gubbels said. “We know how badly people are hurting. They’re no longer connected with we the people. We thought this was a good way to let them know we’re thinking about them.”
“We just miss them and thought this was a way of letting them know we still care,” added Linda White, who came up with the idea, about why they wanted to make the rounds.
Marilyn Drake with the group said that even though the people they’re visiting are homebound and often alone, the need for social distancing during, “just makes it worse.”
At Dudley Court, White told McCallum and Jensen, “We just wanted to make your day a little brighter.”
Both women at the apartment complex were all smiles as they chatted up their friends — from a safe distance, of course.
“We have to hang on to each other,” McCallum said.
“We’re hanging onto you with our love,” Gubbels responded.
As the group walked away from Dudley Court, off to another of the roughly 10 stops they planned to make, White had a grin on her face.
“See, that’s our reason,” she said.
