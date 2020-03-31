President Donald Trump’s decision to continue social distancing through April 30 will have an unknown — but likely significant — impact on Council Bluffs’ economic outlook.
“We’re likely to see more events cancel,” said Mark Eckman, director of the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Celebrate CB and Loessfest have already been canceled. Major sporting events that have already been canceled include the Heartland USA elementary and middle school wrestling tournament, the Rumble on the River soccer tournament and the Midwest Eight Ball tournament that was to have been held at the Mid-America Center in the latter part of April.
Eckman said the Slumpbuster baseball tournament has not been canceled, but developers are working to determine if it can be successful now that the College World Series has been canceled.
He said many who come to Council Bluffs for Slumpbuster do so because of the opportunity to also attend College World Series games.
Eckman said the cancellation of those events could have a major impact on the city’s hotel-motel tax, a tax that Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh that annually generates about $2.8 million for the city.
Eckman estimated that the city’s hotels and motels are currently at about 20% of capacity. Although figures for March are not yet available, occupancy stood at 65.5% in March of 2019 and rose to 74% in April last year.
Those figures are almost certain to be negatively impacted by this year’s cancellations of the College World Series, the Berkshire-Hathaway shareholders meeting and the Olympic swim trials. While those events are all in Omaha, some of those attending utilize Council Bluffs hotels and motels and eat some of their meals here.
Walsh said the city loses about $225,000 a month in gaming revenues because the casinos have been closed.
Pottawattamie County Supervisor Tim Wichman said the county is losing about $170,000 per month in gaming revenue.
“Fortunately, we don’t use any gaming revenue for general operating expenses, so the loss of that revenue will not have an immediate impact on our operations,” he said.
Wichman said the county receives $2 million to $2.5 million annually in local option sales tax revenue, with 15% of that earmarked for property tax relief and 50% for the county’s secondary roads.
However, there are no estimates of sales tax losses yet. Wichman said he hopes to have some figures on the impact of the pandemic on sales tax receipts by the end of the week.
Council Bluffs receives about $9.8 million annually in sales tax revenue. Walsh said the loss of sales tax revenue is difficult to estimate because not all businesses are closed, and some of those that have been closed — like restaurants — are seeing some sales through take-out orders.
One potential loss of city revenue is from the state’s flood mitigation program.
Walsh said the state retains the revenue generated by 5 cents of Iowa’s 7-cent sales tax, with revenue from 1 cent of the sales tax split between cities and counties and revenue from the final 1 cent of sales tax going to schools.
When the state established the flood mitigation program in the wake of 2011 flooding, it was established that sales tax revenue from 2013 would serve as a baseline for the flood mitigation program. If sales tax revenue is above the 2013 baseline, 40% goes to the state and 60% becomes available to cities addressing flood related issues.
Walsh said there is a chance that Iowa’s sales tax revenues will fall short of the 2013 baseline this year because of the pandemic, and that would impact the amount Council Bluffs would receive from the flood mitigation program to address ongoing levee repairs.
Though Walsh did not have an exact figure, he said the cost for new software and equipment needed to allow city employees to work remotely during the pandemic “will probably be a six-figure number.”
He said government agencies are also being required to give employees an additional 80 yours of FMLA leave for absences resulting from the pandemic.
“With 500 employees, the need to pay some of those employees for two additional weeks could be a significant number,” Walsh said.
“We’ll weather the storm,” Walsh said. “But it brings into question the effort in the Legislature to require local governments to spend down their rainy day funds to 20% of their annual operating budget. That only covers 2.4 months of operating expenses.”
