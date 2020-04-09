Easter Sunday might look different this year with COVID-19 precautions still in place.
Below is a list of restaurants and stores offering family meals and deals this weekend:
- Boxer Barbecue: Smoked Easter Hams. Call to reserve. 712-325-4227.
- Buck Snort: Open regular hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pick up and delivery at 25 Scott Street. To order, call 712-328-2825.
- Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails: Family meals. Pre-order by Friday 9 p.m. Pick up or delivery is Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Eileen’s Colossal Cookies: Lobby closed. 24 hour notice for all orders by phone or Facebook Messenger. Curbside pickups daily between 1 and 4 p.m. Easter decorating kits or unlimited cookie combinations available. 712-256-1910.
- FiftyOne 501 Grill ‘N Bar: Serving easter dinner for a family of five for $50. Order by Friday, at 10 p.m. Pick up and delivery is available on Sunday from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at 4104 Rivers Edge Parkway. Orders can be made at 712-256-0505.
- Hy-Vee: Pre-made Easter meals. Order online here.
- Legends Café: Open from 7 a.m. to noon for pick up and delivery at its 501 South Main St. location. To order, call 712-328-3360.
- McCoy’s: Lent specials through Easter. 712-328-2374.
- Pomodoro Fresh Italian Restaurant: Open for pick up and delivery. Home made dishes with dietary options of gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and keto. Orders must be made by midnight Friday. 722 Creek Top. 712-323-4803.
- Sugar Makery: Decorate your own cupcake kits. Call to reserve. Glenwood 712-527-2953. Council Bluffs, 712-323-4501
- Taste of China: 30 Pearl St. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food can be ordered online or by calling 712-325-6118.
- Texas Roadhouse : Ready-to-cook Easter feasts. 3231 S. 24th St. location only. Call by Friday to order. Curbside pickup between Friday and Sunday.
- Tussey’s Casual Grill: Ready-to-go Easter dinners. Reserve by Friday at 6 p.m. Pick up is Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. 402-884-2288. 9229 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha.
To add your Easter offerings to this listing, email susan.payne@nonpareilonline.com.
