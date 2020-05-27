Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center is hosting a virtual fundraiser called “Healthy Moves for Mental Health” to get people moving and raise money for the mental health programs offered by the center.
The organization said that because of COVID-19 it has canceled its summer fundraisers.
Executive Director Carolyn Ettinger discussed the effect that COVID-19 is having on the well being of cancer patients in a press release.
“Research has found that over 50% of cancer patients reported a significant impact to their health,” Ettinger said. “The results showed that delayed and canceled treatment/health care, inability to access providers, and financial impact are the top issues that not only affected their physical health, but also their emotional health.”
Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center offers mental health counseling, support groups, wigs/necessities and financial aid completely free of cost to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. The organization said “it’s especially important during this time that cancer patients/survivors/caregivers can continue to access the care that the Wings of Hope offers.”
The fundraiser will run from now until the Fourth of July. Registration is $50 and participants will receive a COVID-19 mask specially sewn for Wings of Hope supporters.
Participants can sign up at any time and will be given a calendar for tracking their activity minutes and an option to have sponsors support their efforts.
Wings of Hope said its goal is to raise $10,000. The David Spence Foundation will make a $5,000 match. For more information or to register for this fundraiser, go to wingsofhope.org/events or call 712-325-8970.
